Former Gamecock PJ Dozier lands with new NBA team

Watch: PJ Dozier discusses playing in SC Pro-Am, NBA future Former South Carolina standout PJ Dozier talks about playing in the SC Pro-Am and what's next for him in NBA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina standout PJ Dozier talks about playing in the SC Pro-Am and what's next for him in NBA.

Both of South Carolina’s Final Four heroes have found new NBA homes this offseason.

PJ Dozier has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story Monday night.

Guard PJ Dozier has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, agent @KB_Sports tells ESPN. Dozier was on a two-way with Celtics and earned a G-League All-Star spot last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2019

Dozier, a Columbia native going on three years removed from co-leading the Gamecocks to the national semifinals, spent last season with the Boston Celtics organization and his rookie year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The news comes a few weeks after Sindarius Thornwell, Dozier’s former USC teammate, went from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dozier has played in eight NBA games since leaving Carolina as a sophomore in 2017. On a two-way contract with the Celtics last season, he earned All-NBA G League honors after averaging 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 46 games for the Maine Red Claws.

Boston opted not to retain Dozier after the season, prompting the 6-foot-6 guard to play with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

At last month’s SC Pro-Am, Dozier seemed comfortable with his professional growth.

“Just got to find what is going to get me out on the court and do that night in and night out. That is what I have learned and will build my game around that,” Dozier said. “My dream was to be out there and to play in an NBA game. I have done that. So now I am going to continue to strive and create new goals and aspirations for myself.”

The Nuggets in 2018-19 had the Western Conference’s second-best regular season record. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they fell in seven games to Portland.