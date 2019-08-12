South Carolina tight end sidelined up to 2 months with health issue

Will Muschamp recaps South Carolina football’s first scrimmage of training camp South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps how the offense, defense and special teams performed for the Gamecocks in USC's first scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium on Monday as Carolina prepares for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps how the offense, defense and special teams performed for the Gamecocks in USC's first scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium on Monday as Carolina prepares for the 2019 season.

South Carolina tight end Evan Hinson is only in his first August camp after dropping basketball to focus on football.

He’ll see another delay in that football development.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp on Monday revealed that Hinson was having trouble breathing early in camp. Tests showed an irregular heartbeat, which will require ablation surgery that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

“He’s going to be fine,” Muschamp said. “I’m glad we caught it on the echo. But it’s an unfortunate situation for him.”

He is expected to be back after that. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth had a similar procedure at one point in his career.

Hinson came to Columbia as a high-ceiling athlete with two-sport dreams. He ended up carving out a rotation role with the basketball team, but the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder could never quite breakthrough on the gridiron.

He had 465 receiving yards and was a productive pass rusher as a senior in high school, and has played 23 college games, mostly as a special teamer. He has one career reception for 1 yard.

He’s long been considered a dynamic receiving option, but as with many players in that mold, he’s needed work on his blocking.

Other injuries Muschamp announced:

▪ Safety JT Ibe strained his pectoral. He should miss a week.

▪ TE Kiel Pollard is working through a shoulder stinger.

▪ RB Tavien Feaster is non-contact with an infected tooth, which has been removed. He’ll be back Wednesday.

▪ Center Donell Stanley didn’t scrimmage with a back spasm.

▪ Defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (knee) will be back Wednesday and Keir Thomas (ankle) will be back next week.