If the season started today, Gamecocks would have new face starting at linebacker

It takes a pretty big step from a young player for a South Carolina football assistant to make a comment about lineup changes in the middle of camp.

But Ernest Jones is making a believer out of Coleman Hutzler.

The Gamecocks linebackers coach said if the season started today, Jones, a second-year player, would be in the starting lineup, with two-year starter T.J. Brunson moving to the weakside spot. The caveat is that last year’s starter, Sherrod Greene, is out with a concussion, but Hutzler said his confidence in Jones was “through the roof.”

“Right now, it’s Ernest Jones and TJ Brunson to start at linebacker,” Hutzler said, “if we had to play game a game tomorrow. Those guys are having a great camp and doing a great job. Ernest has stepped up, man. He’s had a great spring. And I’m excited man.”

Through spring, Jones played in the middle, while Brunson, who started there, was hurt. Will Muschamp said a move to the weakside was at least possible during the offseason.

Hutzler confirmed that would be the arrangement if Jones broke into the lineup.

The move mirrors one in 2015 when Skai Moore, then a multi-year starter in the middle, moved to weakside. Moore ended up an All-SEC player twice at the new spot.

Jones played in five games in 2018, missing much of the season recovering from a fractured back. He made 16 tackles and burned his redshirt to play in the bowl game.