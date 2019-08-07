USC releases 2020 football schedule. The final stretch is brutal

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season.

South Carolina football released its 2020 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by an extremely challenging final stretch for the Gamecocks.

Home matchups with Georgia and Texas A&M and road games at LSU and Clemson all come in the final six weeks. Georgia, LSU and Clemson all come in the final four.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will enter 2020 with a new quarterback to replace senior Jake Bentley.

The difficult schedule is hardly new for Carolina — the Gamecocks have, by consensus, the nation’s toughest schedule this upcoming season, and coach Will Muschamp noted at SEC media days in July that he expected things wouldn’t get much easier moving forward.

“I know people are going to ask me about the schedule. Hell, schedule’s hard every year. That is the way I look at it,” Muschamp said.

Early on, the Gamecocks will get three consecutive home games, including a pair of nonconference contests against Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. In Week 3, USC kicks off a stretch of eight conference games in a row by hosting Missouri.

Road games at Kentucky and Florida follow, with a home matchup against rival Tennessee as the final contest before a bye week.

After that, Texas A&M, a program considered on the rise under coach Jimbo Fisher, will visit Williams-Brice Stadium. Then, after a Halloween road game at Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks will host Georgia and visit LSU, both SEC powers. An FCS game against Wofford follows, and the regular season will end at Clemson.

South Carolina 2020 Football Schedule

Sept. 5 — vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 — vs. East Carolina

Sept. 19 — vs. Missouri*

Sept. 26 — at Kentucky*

Oct. 3 — at Florida*

Oct. 10 — vs. Tennessee*

Oct. 17 — Bye Week

Oct. 24 — vs. Texas A&M*

Oct. 31 — at Vanderbilt*

Nov. 7 — vs. Georgia*

Nov. 14 — at LSU*

Nov. 21 — vs. Wofford

Nov. 28 — at Clemson

This story is breaking and will be updated