Four-star Gamecocks target sets his commitment date

Ja’Qurious Conley didn’t post his plan until the very early hours of Tuesday morning.

But the tall, four-star safety recruit, a target of South Carolina and North Carolina among others, has his plan in place.

The blue chipper from Jacksonville, North Carolina tweeted just after 1 a.m. Tuesday he plans to make his pledge on Aug. 23 at his team’s first game. The Gamecocks are in his final four with UNC, Duke and Virginia Tech.

I will be committing on my first home game Aug.23 https://t.co/YPC93wIJXx — Jq (@QuriousJa) August 6, 2019

Conley attended junior day at USC in January, soon after he was offered. He has an official visit set for the weekend of September 13, when the Gamecocks host Alabama.

“They just tell me all the time that they love me, they love my film, they love how I play, how the person I am,” Conley said in early June. “They love me as a person. Ever since I’ve been up there for a junior day, I just love the atmosphere and how they run everything and how it wasn’t just about football.”

Conley is the No. 263 player in the country according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety the the No. 12 player in the his state and No. 25 player at his position.

Last season, Conley had 79 tackles, seven for loss, picked off three passes and broke up three more. He also ran for more than 500 yards on offense and had nearly 300 yards receiving.

South Carolina has three defensive back commits, all listed as corners. The team has eight more spots open in the group and could possibly use another in the secondary, especially at safety.