College Sports
‘If the Green Goblin played football.’ Michigan State ridiculed for its new uniforms
Michigan State unveiled images of its new alternative football uniform in April, but many fans got their first look at the actual jerseys Monday and the reviews weren’t great.
Well, that may be understatement.
On Twitter, some fans hated on the uniforms. Others laughed at how ridiculous they looked. Many cursed.
Michigan State added a lime-green element and increased the font on the front of the jersey by roughly 1,500%.
A poll in the Lansing State Journal in April found 73% of fans didn’t like the new look. Here is the jersey:
Twitter pretty much agreed with those people in the poll. Here is what people who didn’t curse were saying:
