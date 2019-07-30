South Carolina adds scholarship punter to 2020 class

Kai Kroeger

South Carolina has boasted strong punting the past few years, from Joseph Charlton and Sean Kelly.

The staff is now investing a scholarship in Illinois punter Kai Kroeger in hopes of keeping that going.

Kroeger committed to the Gamecocks’ 2020 class on Tuesday, becoming the first kicker or punter to earn that distinction since Charlton in the 2015. He’s also the second special teamer in the 2020 group, joining Maryland long snapper grad transfer Matt Oliveira.