South Carolina’s basketball schedule appears to be complete. Here’s what we know

Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks.

Much of South Carolina’s 2019-20 basketball schedule has been known for a while — Exhibit A: The trip to face national power Virginia was arranged two years ago — but now that schedule seems complete.

North Alabama on Monday released its schedule, showing the Gamecocks as its season-opening opponent.

Mark your calendars



We can’t wait to play in front of our fans and compete against so many high level programs#Team2#StalkAndAmbush#RoarLions pic.twitter.com/zwFHUbVmsk — North Alabama Men's Basketball (@UNA_Basketball) August 19, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While USC still hasn’t officially released its full state, 13 non-conference opponents — matching last season’s total — are now known for the upcoming season. Dates are to be announced for road games against Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

Dates and times for USC’s SEC games will be released in the near-future.

USC’s 2019-20 schedule

Nov. 6 — North Alabama

Nov. 10 — Wyoming

Nov. 15 — Cleveland State

Nov. 19 — Boston University

Nov. 22 — Gardner-Webb

Nov. 26 — Wichita State (Cancun Challenge in Mexico)

Nov. 27 — West Virginia or Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge in Mexico)

Dec. 1 — George Washington

Dec. 4 — at UMass

Dec. 8 — Houston

Dec. 22 — at Virginia

TBA — at Coastal Carolina

TBA — at Clemson

TBA — Tennessee

TBA — at Tennessee

TBA — Texas A&M

TBA — at Texas A&M

TBA — Georgia

TBA — at Georgia

TBA — Vanderbilt

TBA — at Vanderbilt

TBA — Mississippi State

TBA — at Mississippi State

TBA — Kentucky

TBA — LSU

TBA — Missouri

TBA — Florida

TBA — at Alabama

TBA — at Arkansas

TBA — at Auburn

TBA — at Ole Miss