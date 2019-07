Gamecocks unveil practice schedule, fan appreciation event ahead of 2019 season

Will Muschamp talks 2019 schedule and the Gamecocks’ never-changing goals South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama.

South Carolina football has released the schedule for its 2019 preseason training camp.

The Gamecocks report on Thursday, Aug. 1, with the first practice set for Friday, Aug. 2.

Fan Appreciation Day is 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility.

USC and coach Will Muschamp are scheduled to scrimmage twice — first on Aug. 12 and again on Aug. 17. Muschamp has said he would like to figure out the team’s backup quarterback battle around the 15th practice in camp, and that second scrimmage will count as the 14th.

The Gamecocks open their season Aug. 31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, playing North Carolina and coach Mack Brown in his first season back with the Tar Heels.

Note: All practices are closed to the general public.

Thursday, August 1 — Players Report

Friday, August 2 — Practice #1 - 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 3 — Practice #2 - 9 a.m.

Sunday, August 4 — Practice #3 - 9 a.m.

Monday, August 5 — Practice #4 - 9 a.m.

Tuesday, August 6 — Practice #5 - 9 a.m.

Wednesday, August 7 — No Practice

Thursday, August 8 — Practice #6 - 8:55 a.m.

Friday, August 9 — Practice #7 - 8:55 a.m.

Saturday, August 10 — Practice #8 - 8:55 a.m., Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day, Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, 3-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11 — Practice #9 - 2:40 p.m.

Monday, August 12 — Practice #10 - 3:30 p.m. - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium

Tuesday, August 13 — No Practice

Wednesday, August 14 — Practice #11 - 8:55 a.m.

Thursday, August 15 — Practice #12 - 8:55 a.m.

Friday, August 16 — Practice #13 - 2:40 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 — Practice #14 - 3:30 p.m. - Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium

Sunday, August 18 — No Practice

Monday, August 19 — Practice #15 - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 20 — Practice #16 - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21 — No Practice

Thursday, August 22 — Practice #17 - 9:25 a.m.; Coach Muschamp at Carolina Calls from Wild Wings Café, 7-8 p.m.

Friday, August 23 — Practice #18 - 9:05 a.m.

Saturday, August 24 — Practice #19 - 10:45 a.m.

Sunday, August 25 — Practice #20 - 7:55 p.m.

Monday, August 26 — No Practice

Tuesday, August 27 — Practice #21 - 9:05 a.m.

Wednesday, August 28 — Practice #22 - 9:05 a.m.

Thursday, August 29 — Practice #23 - 9:50 a.m.; Coach Muschamp at Carolina Calls from Wild Wings Café, 7-8 p.m.

Saturday, August 31 — South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, 3:30 pm, ESPN