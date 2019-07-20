Gamecocks make top four for 4-star safety, top five for speedy receiver

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina football remains in it with a pair of key recruits.

Jacksonville, North Carolina safety Ja’Qurious Conley tweeted his top four, which included the Gamecocks, on Saturday, while Florida wide receiver Deajaun McDougle had USC in his top five. Both are notable targets as South Carolina works to build its 2020 class.

Conley had Duke, UNC and Virginia Tech rounding out his group, while McDougle had Ohio State, Purdue, Oregon and Maryland in his top 5.

Conley is the No. 257 player in the country according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety the the No. 12 player in the country and No. 21 player at his position.

Last season, Conley had 79 tackles, seven for loss, picked off three passes and broke up three more. He also ran for more than 500 yards on offense and had nearly 300 yards receiving.

South Carolina has three defensive back commits, all listed as corners. The team has nine more spots open in the group and could likely use another in the secondary, especially at safety.

McDougle addresses a bigger need as a speed receiver for a Gamecocks roster that is heavier on taller, jump-ball types. He’s the No. 382 player in his class per 247 Sports.

South Carolina already has two receivers in the class, both more powerful than burners, and McDougle would complement them. Most of the experts have McDougle, who had 61 catches, 853 yards and eight touchdowns last year, favored to go to Maryland.

The Gamecocks currently have 14 members in their class, plus a pair of transfers who will likely count against next year’s numbers.