College Sports ESPN: Clowney won’t get long-term deal done in time for season

Former South Carolina Gamecocks football star Jadeveon Clowney is set to make a lot of money this season, $15.967 million or so.

But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported his goals of a long-term deal will have to wait.

Schefter wrote the Houston Texans and Clowney couldn’t get contract in place by the deadline for players with the franchise tag to get a deal done. That would leave Clowney with options of playing on the tag or holding out.

The former No. 1 overall recruit and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick blossomed the past few seasons. He had nien sacks and 47 tackles in 2018, making his third Pro Bowl in a row. He was named All-Pro in 2016.

Clowney overcame some injuries that dogged him early in his career.

When the Texans tagged him, he was designated as a linebacker rather than a defensive end, meaning a different pay scale.

Clowney was one of the more devastating defenders in the history of South Carolina’s football program. He was twice an All-American and twice first-team All-SEC. He posted 24 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 129 tackles across three years, and came in sixth in Heisman Trophy voting as a true sophomore.