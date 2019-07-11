Miami Heat sign Chris Silva: He ‘gives us some physicality and toughness’

College Sports
Chris Silva’s going to stick with the Miami Heat for a little longer.
First brought to the franchise on a Summer League trial only, the former South Carolina star has now been signed by the Heat on an “Exhibit 10” contract.
According to Ira Winderman, who covers Miami for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, such a contract puts Silva in line to possibly land a two-way contract with the Heat in which he could spend time with the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate. For now, it appears Silva will head to Sioux Falls when the season begins.
Silva is averaging 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists over six Summer League games (all starts) with the Heat.
“He’s a competitor, gives us some physicality and toughness,” Heat Summer League coach Eric Glass told the Miami Herald. “A good shot changer, not always a shot blocker. He goes up there and makes it tougher [for opposing players] at the rim. He’s been effective at the rim offensively with his rolls because he’s got great speed.”
Silva, who twice made All-SEC as a Gamecock, went undrafted. A sprained left knee forced him out of Wednesday’s Heat-Timberwolves game in the third quarter.
