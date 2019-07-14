College Sports
South Carolina sets first 2019 football depth chart
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team and Will Muschamp released an early depth chart on Sunday in its media guide ahead of SEC Media Days.
Note: The following players are not listed because they did not go through spring drills because of injuries “and will have to earn their position in fall camp,” according to the media guide: WR OrTre Smith; RBs Rico Dowdle and Lavonte Valentine; Javon Kinlaw and Tyreek Johnson; B/S Daniel Fennell; and LBs TJ Brunson and Rosendo Louis.
DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE
QB: Jake Bentley (Dakereon Joyner -- OR -- Ryan Hilinski)
RB: A.J. Turner (Mon Denson) ... Turner could also play corner
WR: Josh Vann -- OR -- Randrecous Davis
WR: Bryan Edwards (Chad Terrell)
WR: Shi Smith (Chavis Dawkins)
TE: Kyle Markway (Will Register)
TE: Kiel Pollard (Evan Hinson)
LT: Sadarius Hutcherson
LG: Donell Stanley (Jordan Rhodes)
C: Hank Manos (Chandler Farrell)
RG: Jovaughn Gwyn -- OR -- Eric Douglas
RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jaylen Nichols)
DEPTH CHART: DEFENSE
DE: Aaron Sterling -- OR -- Kingsley Enagbare
DT: Keir Thomas -- OR -- Rick Sandidge
DT: Kobe Smith (Jabari Ellis)
Buck: DJ Wonnum (Brad Johnson)
SLB: Eldridge Thompson
MLB: Ernest Jones (Derek Boykins)
WLB: Sherrod Green (Damani Staley)
CB: Jaycee Horn (AJ Turner)
S: JT Ibe (Jamyest Williams)
S: RJ Roderick (Jaylin Dickerson)
CB: Isreal Mukuamu (AJ Turner)
N: RJ Roderick (Jaycee Horn
DEPTH CHART: SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Parker White (Alexander Woznick)
P: Joseph Charlton (Christian Kinsley)
DS: Collin Bunch
H: Joseph Charlton (Bailey Hart)
PR: Bryan Edwards (Josh Vann -- OR -- Shi Smith)
KR: AJ Turner (Shi Smith)
