USC won’t add alcohol sales at Williams-Brice in 2019. Here’s why and what’s next

Ray Tanner talks newest football coaching hire, Gamecock statue South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner breaks down the hire of John Scott Jr., the situation with women's basketball and Missouri, plus an update on the coming Gamecock statue Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner breaks down the hire of John Scott Jr., the situation with women's basketball and Missouri, plus an update on the coming Gamecock statue

South Carolina will not sell alcohol outside of premium areas for the 2019 football season at Williams-Brice Stadium as it continues to evaluate the SEC’s new alcohol policy, athletics director Ray Tanner said in a radio interview on 107.5 FM on Tuesday.

Tanner stressed that this decision only extends to the upcoming football season and that USC continues to consider potential alcohol sales at basketball and baseball games and for football starting in the 2020 season.

This story will be updated

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW