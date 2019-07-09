College Sports

USC won’t add alcohol sales at Williams-Brice in 2019. Here’s why and what’s next

Ray Tanner talks newest football coaching hire, Gamecock statue

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner breaks down the hire of John Scott Jr., the situation with women's basketball and Missouri, plus an update on the coming Gamecock statue By
Up Next
South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner breaks down the hire of John Scott Jr., the situation with women's basketball and Missouri, plus an update on the coming Gamecock statue By

South Carolina will not sell alcohol outside of premium areas for the 2019 football season at Williams-Brice Stadium as it continues to evaluate the SEC’s new alcohol policy, athletics director Ray Tanner said in a radio interview on 107.5 FM on Tuesday.

Tanner stressed that this decision only extends to the upcoming football season and that USC continues to consider potential alcohol sales at basketball and baseball games and for football starting in the 2020 season.

This story will be updated

Profile Image of Greg Hadley
Greg Hadley

Greg Hadley is the beat writer for South Carolina women’s basketball and baseball for GoGamecocks and The State. He also covers football and recruiting.

  Comments  