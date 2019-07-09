College Sports
USC won’t add alcohol sales at Williams-Brice in 2019. Here’s why and what’s next
Ray Tanner talks newest football coaching hire, Gamecock statue
South Carolina will not sell alcohol outside of premium areas for the 2019 football season at Williams-Brice Stadium as it continues to evaluate the SEC’s new alcohol policy, athletics director Ray Tanner said in a radio interview on 107.5 FM on Tuesday.
Tanner stressed that this decision only extends to the upcoming football season and that USC continues to consider potential alcohol sales at basketball and baseball games and for football starting in the 2020 season.
This story will be updated
Comments