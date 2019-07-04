What penalties might UConn and Kevin Ollie face, and what comes next following NCAA investigation?

The UConn men's basketball team will spend the next two years on probation and former coach Kevin Ollie likely won't be coaching on the college level for at least the next three seasons after the NCAA released its findings from a program investigation this week.

The program, which has been under investigation since the fall of 2017, was found to have committed several NCAA violations during Ollie's tenure. They are primarily the result of issues with pickup games, the role student managers and a video coordinator played, impermissible benefits and Ollie's failure to monitor his staff and to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Here's are some of the key takeaways from the decision:

– What were the findings of the investigation?

The most significant indictment was of Ollie who "failed to meet his legislated head coach responsibilities when he did not monitor his staff or otherwise stop and prevent violations."

"Making matters worse, he was not entirely forthcoming in his interview during the investigation when questioned about his knowledge of an involvement in some of the violations," the committee wrote. "He then failed to cooperate when he declined to participate in a second interview after his termination from (UConn). Full candor and cooperation are paramount to the infractions process. Anything less impedes the process."

The NCAA considered many of the widely reported incidents to be violations including three players being provided training, food, travel and transportation on a trip to Atlanta. The committee also considered a call between a former UConn player who played in the NBA and a recruit to be a violation and set up by Ollie, which was another violation.

Other substantiated findings included UConn's student managers and video coordinator taking part in coaching activities. In addition to that being a violation, it also prompted the NCAA to note pick-up games should, by extension, have been considered practices, meaning UConn would have exceeded its allowable practice time.

"For most of his tenure, the head coach failed to monitor his staff and promote an atmosphere of compliance," the committee wrote.

– Was anything discarded?

A handful of allegations investigations did not come back to damage UConn or Ollie. The fact Ollie shot hoops with a recruit and possibly provided him with a meal was either unsubstantiated or not found to be a violation.

The committee could not substantiate a claim that impermissible contact took place between a recruit and an NBA player in a separate call. It was alleged Ollie set the call up.

– What were UConn's penalties?

The penalties for UConn are serious, but not unexpected. In fact, UConn already self-imposed many of the sanctions including docking itself a scholarship for the upcoming season, a $5,000 fine, a one-week ban on unofficial recruiting visits and one-week ban on recruiting communications for last season and a reduction of recruiting-person days last season.

The NCAA agreed with those penalties, adding some on including two years of probation, giving the program a two-week ban on unofficial visits in the upcoming season. The school will also be allowed one fewer official visit.

There is also a public reprimand and censure for UConn and a vacation of team and individual records. This means, because ineligible players were allowed to play for two seasons, the wins and losses from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated. The individual records of the ineligible players will also be vacated.

UConn has 45 days to notify the NCAA of the updated statistics of its players, Ollie's win-loss record and the team's overall win-loss record. But as of Wednesday, Ollie's win-loss record had already been adjusted on his Wikipedia page, noting that his coaching record at UConn is 97-44, actually improving his winning percentage with the vacation of a 14-18 season and an 18-17 season. Those early season losses in 2016-17 to Wagner and Northeastern? Didn't happen. At least in the record book, once it's adjusted.

– What are the penalties for Ollie?

Ollie was hit the hardest in terms of penalties. He was handed a three-year show cause penalty which restricts him from coaching unless he and a team that hired him can show why "restrictions on all athletically related activity should not apply" over that period.

Had the NCAA not given him a show cause order, Ollie would have had to serve a suspension of 30% of his next coaching season for violating "head coach responsibility." Instead, the show cause supersedes the suspension.

– What happens next?

UConn's probation runs from July 2, 2019 through July 1, 2021. The good news for the program is that it will not face a postseason ban, keeping it eligible for the conference and NCAA tournaments.

The program will have to be on its best behavior, including implementing a "comprehensive education program" for coaches and other athletic department members on NCAA rules including for recruiting.

The department will be responsible for filing annual compliance reports, required to inform all recruits that the school is on probation and has to publicize the infractions and violations. The NCAA could extend the probation or take other action if UConn doesn't comply or there are further violations.

"Likewise, any action by (UConn) or the head coach contrary to the terms of any of the penalties or any additional violations shall be considered grounds for prescribing more severe penalties and/or may result in additional allegations and violations," the notice reads.

In the meantime, don't be surprised if the NCAA keeps a close watch on UConn. The school and Ollie continue with their ongoing legal battle but it remains unclear whether this will incentivize the sides to settle or continue a battle that could drag on years.