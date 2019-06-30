College Sports Gamecock great Whit Merrifield headed to his first All-Star Game

Whit Merrifield has done well in his time in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals, hitting just short of .300 in his four-year career.

Now he’ll be headed somewhere new: The All-Star Game.

Merrifield was named to the game Sunday afternoon. The 30-year-old is nearly a decade removed from his time with South Carolina baseball, where he keyed the run to the 2010 College World Series title.

Merrifield was selected as the starting second baseman.

This season, he’s hitting .301 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. He’s coming off a season in which he led the American League in hits with 192. He closed that season on a long hitting streak, which reached 31 games before ending early this season.

For his career, Merrifield is a .294 hitter.

A ninth-round draft pick in 2010, Merrifield was a .331 hitter with 27 home runs in three seasons in Garnet and Black. His RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning against UCLA clinched the first national title in program history.

He was in his seventh season with the Royals organization before he finally made the majors.

The All-Star Game will be at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on July 9, 2019.