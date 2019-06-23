College Sports SC’s top prospect taking a break from recruiting. Where things stand with him

Dorman forward PJ Hall, South Carolina's top player in 2020 class, updates his recruitment on June 21, 2019.

Competition takes the place of recruiting the next few weeks for 6-foot-9 Dorman forwards PJ Hall. This weekend he and his state champion Dorman team were in Columbia for three games in the SC High School League Scholastic Basketball Event which is sanctioned by the NCAA. Then in July he’ll return to AAU action before shutting that down and preparing for his senior season. And that will include more recruiting activity.

Hall has taken official visits to Florida and Clemson. And he recently added offers from Texas Tech and Vanderbilt. The Red Raiders went to the Final Four last season while the Commodores are starting over with new coach Jerry Stackhouse. His other offers include USC, Clemson, Maryland, Marquette, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Wofford and the College of Charleston.

Hall took advantage of the new rules with allow five official visits as a junior and then five more as a senior. So the two he’s already taken don’t cut into the total he can take as a senior. But it will be a little while before he goes back on the road for visits.

“I’m going to take a little break from that,” Hall said. “I’m going to wait until the fall so that I won’t burn my senior officials, because of the rule with the junior officials. I’ve already been to Florida and Clemson and I’ll probably go back to those. And there’s Tennessee. I’ve also been talking to Virginia Tech a lot, too. Georgia Tech, and maybe if I get a good feeling from somebody else. And maybe South Carolina, too.”

Clemson and USC continue to recruit Hall as a priority. Each watched him closely in the recent Top 100 camp at Virginia, and each has detailed out how he could excel in its program.

“Both are saying how they’ll let me play in their system,” Hall said. “At Clemson, I got the chance to watch them practice and what they’re doing is really flowing to the elbow, and they were saying how that’s how I would flourish in the games. South Carolina, they would let me play on the perimeter, but still keep me down low.”

Hall said it would be August or September before he resumes his official visits. He still plans to sign in November and said no school has emerged as a favorite.