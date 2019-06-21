Muschamp camp update: New commit makes appearance, plus a four-star defender in town

South Carolina football had Dominick Hill’s commitment on Thursday.

On Friday, it had him on campus in the flesh.

Hill, a 6-foot-1 cornerback from Orlando, was in town and got in a little work at South Carolina’s Will Muschamp football camp. He didn’t go through drills in the morning session, but got into some position work in 1-on-1s in the afternoon.

His day included an interception, and at points, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was pulling him aside for pointers at times.

He looks plenty well put together for a defensive back. He was also seemingly chatty with a lot of coaches and seemed pretty relaxed going through everything.

▪ Beyond him, there was a large number of pretty tall receivers and defensive backs in and working out. That including, three-star, 6-foot-2 Georgia safety Jaden Slocum, who has Georgia, Florida, Tennessee offers and was getting some attention from the staff, 6-foot-2 Savannah safety Devonte Wilson, 6-foot-1, Douglas Country, Georgia corner Kani Walker, who has Louisville and Maryland offers, and 2022, 6-foot-3 receiver Dakota Twitty.

It made for quite a battle in 1-on-1s.

Elsewhere in that position group, four-star corner Kamarro Edmonds from Havalock made an appearance, as did Buford’s Malik Williams. He has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech and South Carolina, and is the No. 143 player in the early 247 2021 rankings. The staff seemed to be showing him a good bit of interest at points. Last year he had 33 tackles six pass break-ups and one interception.

Williams has an impressive offer list, including Florida, Florida State, Texas, Nebraska and the Gamecocks. Will Muschamp was watching the start of defensive back drills when he, Edmonds, Slocum and others

▪ One interesting player in town was Jason Romero out of Scotland High School in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder had the attention of multiple coaches. First it was tight ends coach Bobby Bentley in the morning, following him through drills.

Then in the afternoon, he started out with the linebackers and Coleman Hutzler, before going over with the defensive ends. Later on, he was getting a little more hand-on work with outside linebacker/bucks coach Mike Peterson, alongside Douglas County (Georgia) lineman Joshua Robinson.

Last year Romero had 51 tackles, six sacks and 11 hurries in eight games.

▪ Speaking of Robinson, he had the attention of defensive line coach John Scott Jr. for much of the day. Scott chatted with him and followed him through some early drills.

A 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Robinson has Florida State, Florida and Arizona offers. Last season, he had 32 tackles and a sack in nine games according to MaxPreps.

▪ Spotted a couple solid looking running backs going through drills.

Gabe Ervin is a 2021 back from Buford High School in Georgia. Florida State, Texas and Nebraska are among his offers. He’s 5-foot-11, 190 pounds and seemed to be getting some focus of running backs coach Thomas Brown.

Also spotted Tino Hunt, a 1,600-yard 2020 back out of West Florida. Considering where USC’s tailback recruiting is, probably not much of an option.

▪ Offensive lineman Jaleel Davis out of Rockingham, North Carolina was in town and got a long look from Eric Wolford. The 6-foot-5, 297 pounder already has a USC offer. He was with a large group of player from Richmond County High School.

▪ There were a lot of high school coaches on hand, getting real close, picking up tips here and there from the USC staff.