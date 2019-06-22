Productive FCS tight end transfer will join South Carolina football

Bobby Bentley excited for challenge of coaching tight ends South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Bobby Bentley moved from running backs coach to tight ends this offseason. He'll work with Kiel Pollard, Evan Hinson

South Carolina football went to the transfer market to bolster its tight end position.

Former William and Mary tight end Nick Muse tweeted he’ll join the Gamecocks next season.

Wanted to thank @bobbybentley and @CoachWMuschamp for this opportunity! Glad to announce I will be transferring to the University of South Carolina #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/vijz3PWkFT — Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) June 22, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He camped at South Carolina earlier this week.

Last season, Muse’s second with the Tribe, he posted 453 receiving yards on 30 catches in only seven games. He ranked seventh in the CAA in yards per game. He was second on the team in catches and yards.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, he was a tight end and linebacker in high school in the Charlotte Area. He posted 165 tackles, and 32 catches for 654 yards with 10 touchdowns as a senior as part of a state championship team.

His brother Tanner plays for Clemson and was an all-ACC player last season.

As a player moving up a level, Muse will have to sit out next season unless he gets a waiver. USC has a senior tight end in Kiel Pollard, with Kyle Markway as a redshirt senior with a sixth year.