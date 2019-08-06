South Carolina running back enters transfer portal

What addition of Tavien Feaster means for USC running backs The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The State's Ben Breiner breaks down the impact of the South Carolina football team adding Clemson transfer Tavien Feaster to the Gamecocks' running back room.

South Carolina running back Lavonte Valentine is set to leave the Gamecocks.

The redshirt freshman has entered the transfer portal, The State confirmed Tuesday.

After a decorated prep career, the Florida speedster had enrolled at USC at the start of spring in 2018. A torn ACL his senior season of high school kept him out of practice that spring, and he spent last season as a redshirt, not seeing time in a game.

He came into August practice with a trio of underclassmen in a running back room with three seniors. That was before Clemson tailback Tavien Feaster enrolled as a grad transfer to compete with A.J. Turner, Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson.

The other underclassmen were 2018 classmate DeShaun Fenwick and incoming freshman Kevin Harris, who impressed the staff in the spring.

Teammates and coaches spoke highly of his work behind the scenes and his potential as a speed back. A former Florida state 100-meter champion, he posted a top time of 10.57 seconds this spring at USC.

Although Valentine wasn’t on the field, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he’d worked to stay involved.

“Lavonte made every effort he could,” Muschamp said, “between practices, between days that we’re off and time when he was away from track and academics to be able to come over and meet.”

As a high school junior, he ran for 884 yards at 9.6 yards per carry with 14 total touchdowns.

The departure means South Carolina is all but guaranteed to add at least one more running back to its 2020 recruiting class alongside four-star MarShawn Lloyd. When the four seniors depart, Fenwick, Harris and Lloyd will be the only tailbacks on USC’s 2020 roster.