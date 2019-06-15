Key official visitors, a big-name brother, a UGA commit and more from Muschamp camp

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

The South Carolina football program came off two days of 7-on-7 tournaments and lineman camps Saturday, with a smaller cadre of players at the Gamecocks indoor facility.

But they had some notable talents in visiting.

There were five official visitors spotted, none working out. The group included Mississippi safety Janari Dean, Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, Miami defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, Alabama tight end Eric Shaw, plus local commit Alex Huntley, who took his official this weekend.

Hemingway is an in-state four-star who could be a big part of the 2020 class. Roberts is listed at 267, but in person, that number doesn’t quite capture the size of him.

Shaw has posted some explosive numbers in high school and has a very large pair of hands. Shaw and Roberts are top-400 prospects nationally, at the high end of four-star talents.

▪ Former NFL All-Pro Joe Horn was in Saturday, not to see his son Jaycee, a star South Carolina sophomore, but to take his younger son Jaycob to camp. The younger Horn is 6-foot-1, 205 pound wide receiver/safety, he seemed to get some attention from the staff and holds an Ole Miss offer. He had 42 tackles on defense last year.

Another brother in town was Alim Legette, younger brother of recent Gamecocks enrollee Xavier Legette. The two were throwing a ball around during lunch. The younger Legette was in with a group from Mullins High School.

The younger Legette is a rising junior. He played JV QB and varsity wide receiver, catching passes from his older brother.

▪ One interesting visitor was Justin Robinson from Eagle’s Landing Christian in Georgia. He’s a UGA commit and four-star recruit, and appeared to be hanging out with teammates who were participating.

He’s the No. 325 player in his class, and at the end of the camp, it appeared he and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon were engaged in conversation and walking toward the football operations building.

▪ In terms of campers, offensive line was probably the most notable position. A few were 2021 tackle Yousef Mugharbil, a four-star out of Murphy, N.C., Colin Henrich, a guard out of Leesburg, Virginia, and Eli Henderson, a 2022 tackle out of Byrnes who holds a Georiga offer.

▪ An interesting pass rusher to watch was Lincolnton, N.C., product Travali Price. He’s 6-foot-3, 240 pounds heading into his junior season. He looked solid in drills and had 15 1/2 sacks last season.

▪ During the receiver and defensive back 1-on-1s, the coaches and some players were getting into it. They were betting pushups on who won, with folks such as Bryan McClendon and Israel Mukuamu doing pushups when their guy came out on the wrong end of the drill. Jaycee Horn was also into it, a vocal presence talking trash to folks on the offensive side and helping out some of the younger players.