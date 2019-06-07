Talented but injury-prone Gamecock enters transfer portal

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

A fifth South Carolina baseball player has entered the transfer portal this offseason, as outfielder Ian Jenkins has officially decided to leave the program Friday, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Jenkins, a talented but oft-injured redshirt freshman, hit just .188 this past season in 26 games, but seven of his 12 hits went for extra bases, including five home runs. The 5-foot-11, 222-pound native of Swaunee, Georgia, was considered a potential MLB draft prospect this past week, but he went unpicked.

Coming out of high school, Jenkins was considered a top-500 MLB draft prospect by Baseball America and was selected in the 40th round before coming to school. He was also an honorable mention for the Rawlings-Perfect Game All-American team and was first-team all-state for Georgia as a senior.





Jenkins joins infielders Quinntin Perez, Nick Neville and Jordan Holladay and utility player Jacob English in leaving the Gamecocks this offseason. Pitcher Logan Chapman entered the transfer portal midway through the season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

USC coach Mark Kingston is set to welcome a talented recruiting class heavy on junior college transfers to campus after a disappointing 2019 season in which Carolina tied the program record for losses (28).

The Gamecocks had nearly a dozen current or future players taken in the MLB Draft this past weekend, but the majority are expected to forgo professional contracts, and NCAA rules allow for a maximum of 35 players on a roster.