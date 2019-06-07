In-state defender commits to South Carolina

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

Class of 2020 cornerback O’Donnell Fortune of Sumter High has committed to the South Carolina football team, he announced Friday via Twitter.

His other offers Syracuse, Kansas UNC Charlotte, Colorado, Elon, Liberty and Central Florida.

Fortune camped with the Gamecocks earlier in the day Friday and received an offer. He is South Carolina’s ninth commitment for the class and second on defense.