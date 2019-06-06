College Sports
Top-35 national recruit set to visit South Carolina football this weekend
South Carolina’s football team was due to get a few high-profile football recruits in this weekend, including four-star tailback commit MarShawn Lloyd and Florida commit Jaheim Bell.
They’ll also be getting Reggie Grimes, the No. 31 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings and an NFL legacy. He tweeted out he’d be coming to Columbia on Friday for his first official visit.
Grimes is the son of a former Alabama star and NFL player. He plays for Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. and has a final six of USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida State and LSU.
Grimes is ranked the No. 3 weakside defensive end in the country and top player in Tennessee.
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he’d likely project as a Buck defensive end or perhaps a strong side linebacker in South Carolina’s defense.
As a junior, he made 48 tackles, three for loss, one sack and had 11 quarterback hurries. He was part of a defense that allowed 6.6 points per game.
South Carolina has had some recent success in the state of Tennessee. Last year, the staff got four-stars Joseph Anderson and Keveon Mullins. They also got offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson, who started last season as a redshirt sophomore and moved to left tackle this offseason.
