Gamecocks target, Columbia-area lineman now No. 1 recruit in the country

Watch: Hammond’s Jordan Burch scores 4 TDs against Cardinal Newman Hammond junior Jordan Burch scored four touchdowns in the 49-12 win over Cardinal Newman on Nov. 9, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond junior Jordan Burch scored four touchdowns in the 49-12 win over Cardinal Newman on Nov. 9, 2018.

There is a new No. 1 on top of recruiting rankings and he’s from the Midlands.

Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch moved up to No. 1 in 247Sports composite rankings released Tuesday. It comes a day after the rising senior was ranked No. 3 by Rivals.

Burch, a defensive end, was ranked No. 5 in previous 247Sports rankings.

“He looks to be the next elite pass rusher from South Carolina, a state that annually produces top-ranked defensive linemen. Has the potential to develop into an all-league, All-American type player with the upside of a top-10 pick,” 247Sports evaluation of Burch read.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If Burch’s ranking holds, he will be the first player from SC ranked No. 1 since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.

Burch spent his freshman season at Wilson High School in Florence, where he played on the opposite side of the defensive line from Clemson signee and five-star prospect Xavier Thomas, before moving to Columbia before his sophomore season.

Last season, Burch was a standout on both sides of the ball in helping the Skyhawks to their second straight SCISA Class title. He rushed for 680 yards and 21 touchdowns and had 62 tackles, 14 for loss and 10 sacks.

“I have never seen someone who looks like that in a uniform. He is a great kid, so much integrity and wonderful human being. Got a lot of God-given ability,” Hammond coach Erik Kimrey said of Burch in 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burch has kept his recruiting quiet and rarely gives interviews. He recently visited Georgia and has been to South Carolina and Clemson several times.

Burch and the Skyahwks will get national TV exposure for their opener when they host Southern Columbia (Pa.) on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.. Southern Columbia features Ohio State commit Julian Fleming, who is ranked the No. 1 receiver in the country.

The game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.