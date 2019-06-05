College Sports
South Carolina Reds? Cincinnati drafts fourth Gamecock so far
The Cincinnati Reds picked their fourth South Carolina baseball player or signee of the 2019 MLB Draft, taking redshirt sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill in the 13th round on Wednesday.
Graduating senior TJ Hopkins, high school signee Tyler Callihan and JUCO commit Ivan Johnson were drafted on Day 2 in rounds 3-10, all by the Reds.
Berryhill emerged as one of the Gamecocks’ steadiest offensive threats this past season, leading the team with 49 RBIs and finishing second with 12 home runs and 33 walks. He hit .271 with a .538 slugging percentage while also catching nearly every game for Carolina.
Shortly after Berryhill was selected, his battery mate, junior pitcher Reid Morgan, was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the No. 396 pick overall.
Morgan came to USC projected to be a bullpen arm but emerged as the team’s most consistent starter after a torrid start to the season. He finished the year with a 4-6 record and 3.80 ERA. He struck out 70 batters and walked just 17 across 87 2/3 innings of work.
GAMECOCKS IN THE MLB DRAFT
Third round
Tyler Callihan, Cincinnati Reds, No. 85 overall
Fourth round
Ivan Johnson, Cincinnati Reds, No. 114 overall
Ninth round
TJ Hopkins, Cincinnati Reds, No. 264 overall
13th round
Luke Berryhill, Cincinnati Reds, No. 384
Reid Morgan, Seattle Mariners, No. 396
