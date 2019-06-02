Gamecocks commit builds key bond with future teammate, has a little Deebo in his game

VIDEO: Bryan McClendon talks recruiting philosophy South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator gives his take on recruiting and on quarterback Brandon McIlwain.

South Carolina football commit Da’Qon Stewart came to Columbia this weekend for his official visit, getting a chance to built his relationships with the rest of his class.





But he left with something more when it came to his host, OrTre Smith.

“He became a big brother to me,” Stewart said. “I didn’t really talk to him like that when I used to visit. But ever since he hosted me, it’s been great. He talked to me about learning the plays and how I have a good chance to start in my freshman year. How if I come in and work, they’re not going to make me sit on the bench. They’re going to play me.”

Stewart is as 6-foot, 195-pound receiver from North Mecklenburg High School outside Charlotte. Smith is a third-year pass catcher for the Gamecocks, a veteran who has already been through 10 starts as a true freshman and a knee injury that cost him last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was that experience getting on the field quickly that provided some key lessons, ones now passed on to Stewart. They focus on a balance, a way to approach moving up and joining a college team.

“He told me, ‘I’m not going to lie to you.’” Stewart said. “At first, he wasn’t ready to play a little too early. But he said as soon as he got in and the game started going, he felt like, it’s football, you can play this game. So he just told me, don’t come in, you’re going to always be nervous, but come in with that mindset you’re going to kill everybody. Don’t come in with that big head because of who you are or because of who you were in high school.”

Who he was as a high school player was a 645-yard receiver last season, working alongside a senior North Carolina commit. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch on an offense that surpassed 31 points per game. He also had more than 30 tackles as a defensive back.

His team is turning over its top quarterback, running back and receiver (Justin Olson, the aforementioned UNC commit who posted 1,001 yards and 13 scores), so at the very least, Stewart should be an offensive focal point.

And the coaches who have been close with Stewart, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and Charlotte-area recruiter Bobby Bentley, see some potential in him.

“They just told me that they’ve been watching me for a long time,” Stewart said. “They feel like I can come in and make an impact. They told me I remind them of Deebo a lot. They said because I can do a lot. I do the same things he does. I can catch in traffic. I can move to the slot.

“They told me I have a great chance of playing.”

He’ll join a group set for a little turnover and with more than a few questions right now. After next season, Bryan Edwards will be gone and Shi Smith will have an NFL decision. OrTre Smith will likely be there, but the likes of Josh Vann, Chad Terrell and Darius Rush haven’t established themselves, and Keveon Mullins and Xavier Legette will be true freshmen this season.

Stewart said he enjoyed the weekend, from a session with Marcus Lattimore to panels with students, position meetings with coaches, a photo shoot and a trip to coach Will Muschamp’s home on Lake Murray (Stewart said he was tubing and got flung off with his future coach driving the boat).

He said he, QB commit Luke Doty and fellow wide reciver Mike Wyman will be back on campus Friday for a camp. The group also has a goal of building up a top 10, maybe top-5 recruiting class (it is currently ranked No. 17), with six or so commits and five or so non-committed players there.

The group did their part, and offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine gave his pledge Sunday. Not bad for a weekend in Columbia.

“The experience was great,” Stewart said. “I loved it. I built a bond with all of the recruits. We’re just trying to add more pieces there.”