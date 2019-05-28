Appalachian State transfer tweets he’ll walk on with Gamecocks at thin position

South Carolina’s Coleman Hutzler breaks down Deebo replacements, challenge to linebackers South Carolina Gamecocks football linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler goes deep on linebackers, the battle to replace Deebo Samuel and more from spring practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler goes deep on linebackers, the battle to replace Deebo Samuel and more from spring practice.

The South Carolina football team seemingly had a succession plan in place when Ben Asbury finished up his eligibility last season as the starting long snapper and veteran Matthew Smith was set to take over. But Smith left the team following the 2018 season, leaving the staff to add a pair of players just before spring practice.

USC was already set to add a preferred walk-on in the summer, and a player with a bit of college experience also tweeted he’s joining the position.

Appalachian State long snapper Max Durschlag tweeted Monday he’ll walk on with South Carolina this coming season. He should be immediately eligible after the NCAA changed the rules to allow walk-ons to not have to sit out as transfers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my football career at The University of South Carolina @GamecockFB #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/5JMNR9HGee — Max Durschlag (@Durschlagm) May 27, 2019

Durschlag redshirted last season, but did play in three games. He was the team’s primary long snapper during the team’s bowl game after replacing an injured starter.

In high school, he snapped for Charlotte-area powerhouse Mallard Creek.

The roster currently lists Collin Bunch, a Pendleton High School product who had previously just been a student, and Jackson Locklier, a Charleston Southerns transfer. Locklier’s official bio says he won’t be eligible next season, but that was written before the NCAA’s latest rule change.

The team will also add Florida long snapper Matthew Bailey, who tweeted out his commitment on National Signing Day.

Going the transfer route isn’t foreign to the Gamecocks at this position. Asbury transferred from Berry College, first getting brought over by Steve Spurrier’s staff, and then showing Will Muschamp’s staff enough for a spot. He was backup in 2016, started in 2017 and 2018, overcoming a torn ACL his final season.