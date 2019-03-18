He’s a top-100 recruit, Alabama commit. He says he’ll visit Gamecocks this weekend

The NCAA Tournament will being plenty of stars and high-profile recruits to Columbia this weekend.
It will also bring four-star recruit Jayson Jones to the South Carolina football program for a visit.
The massive, longtime Alabama commit tweeted over the weekend he’ll make a visit to see the Gamecocks on March 23. He’s been pledged to the Crimson Tide since last summer, but USC was one of the first offers to the 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Jones picked the Tide from a group of offers that included LSU, Michigan, Florida State, South Carolina and Georgia. The Gamecocks offered in November of 2017, during his sophomore season. He has added Auburn and Texas A&M offers since committing.
He is the No. 82 player in his class by the 247 rankings, sixth among defensive tackles and tops in Alabama.
Last year, the big lineman had 63 tackles, 10 for loss and a pair of sacks.
His offer would have come from former line coach Lance Thompson, who has since been replaced by John Scott Jr. The Gamecocks appear to be at least talking more about 3-4 looks, which would suit a nose tackle the size of Jones.
Comments