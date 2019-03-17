Gamecocks’ strong pitching collapses late, bats silent as Georgia finishes sweep

On a beautiful Saint Patrick’s Day at Founders Park, everything was clicking for South Carolina baseball — until it all fell apart in the ninth inning, sending the Gamecocks to a 4-2 loss to Georgia and completing the Bulldogs’ sweep.
Georgia first tied the game in the ninth off freshman reliever Brett Kerry, getting a leadoff double followed by an RBI single to right field. Another single put runners on the corners before Kerry was pulled for junior closer Sawyer Bridges.
At one point, Bulldog junior center fielder Tucker Maxwell appeared to lay down a soft bunt that would have likely been the second out of the inning. However, it was called foul by the home plate umpire, and Maxwell took advantage of his second chance, blasting a three-run home run just inside of the right-field foul pole to provide UGA (18-2, 3-0 SEC) the go-ahead runs.
USC (14-6, 0-3 SEC) got one run back in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a one-out home run from senior third baseman Jacob Olson, but Ian Jenkins struck out to end the game.
The contest hardly looked like it would be hard-pressed for scoring early — USC sophomore starter TJ Shook got off to a shaky start, throwing 10 of his first 11 pitches for balls, walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases with no outs in the first inning.
He bounced back, however, inducing two soft popouts and getting a swing-and-miss strikeout for the third out to escape with no damage. He carried that momentum through the next three innings, striking out six and not allowing a hit to work around a walk and another hit batter and keep the Bulldogs scoreless.
Georgia starter Tony Locey matched him early with eight strikeouts, one walk, one hit and no runs through four innings and wound up going seven innings, allowing just one run and three hits.
Shook was pulled from the game after allowing a leadoff double to the right field corner in the top of the fifth in favor of freshman Brett Kerry, who was able to escape the jam thanks to a flyout and two strikeouts.
The Gamecocks got the first score of the game in the bottom of the fifth after they loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning with a single, error and walk. Junior shortstop George Callil then lifted a shallow flyout to right field, and the runner at third, senior first baseman Chris Cullen, was gunned down at home plate trying to tag up for the double play.
Junior second baseman Quinntin Perez, only in the lineup because usual starter Noah Campbell was nursing a minor shoulder injury, however, came up big with an RBI single to center that scored freshman left fielder Brady Allen.
Kerry struck out four, walked one and allowed no hits in four innings before unraveling in the ninth.
The Gamecocks have now lost six in a row to Georgia.
Next: South Carolina travels to Greenville on Tuesday to face Furman at 6 p.m., then to Tennessee for a weekend series against the Volunteers.
