TJ Hopkins hits for the cycle to power South Carolina to sweep of Valparaiso

The data told Mark Kingston in the preseason that South Carolina had plenty of power-hitting potential.
The baseballs rocketing off Gamecock bats on Sunday confirmed that and then some, as USC got four home runs and senior TJ Hopkins hit for the cycle in a 12-3 win over Valparaiso to complete the series sweep.
After getting back-to-back long balls to claim a walk-off win Saturday, Carolina’s power surge stayed strong, led by Hopkins, the first Gamecock to hit for the cycle since April 2015, and senior third baseman Jacob Olson, who twice went deep to left field for five RBIs.
Redshirt freshman Ian Jenkins added the first home run of his collegiate career and two other hits as well in the rout.
Jenkins’ long ball in the third kicked off the scoring for the day, but the Gamecocks weren’t ahead for long — In the top of fourth, the Crusaders came back to tie things with two singles and an RBI double, as freshman starter Brett Kerry seemed to struggle his second time through the lineup.
Hopkins put USC (13-3) back ahead with his homer in the bottom of the fourth, and sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill followed with a double. Then Olson, who launched a walk-off blast Saturday, connected for his first long ball of the day. Jenkins and Hopkins, who combined for seven hits on the day, teamed up for another run in the fifth with a pair of doubles.
Valparaiso rallied again, however, putting runners on the corners to knock Kerry out of the game in the sixth inning. A passed ball then scored one run, and a two-run home run made it 5-4. Valpo tied the game in the seventh with a leadoff walk, a stolen base and two sacrifice flies.
The Gamecocks took the lead back for good in the bottom half of the seventh. With two outs, Hopkins singled, Berryhill walked and Olson hit another home run to left field.
Valparaiso got one back with a solo homer in the eighth, but USC then busted things wide open. Singles from Jenkins and sophomore Noah Campbell, coupled with an error, put runners on second and third in the eighth. A wild pitch scored one, and after freshman Brady Allen was hit by a pitch, Hopkins tripled to complete the cycle. He then scored on another wild pitch to cap the offense for the day.
Sophomore TJ Shook finished off the game with a two-inning save, aided by a double play called for interference.
Next: The Gamecocks travel to Charleston to play The Citadel on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
