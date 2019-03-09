South Carolina routs Georgia, clinches 4-seed and double-bye in SEC Tournament

Chris Silva and Hassani Gravett traded grins and a couple hand-slaps. One half from their final home game ending at South Carolina, USC’s seniors could afford to take a moment for themselves.
The Gamecocks will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. They’ll have an all-important double bye in Nashville thanks to their most veteran players guiding a 66-46 rout of Georgia on Saturday afternoon.
Silva had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Gravett had 12 points and Tre Campbell added 11 as the Gamecocks built a 23-point halftime lead en route to their 11th SEC win.
Georgia (11-20, 2-16) tried to spoil an ideal Senior Day with a second half rally, but the Bulldogs never got to within single digits over the final 20 minutes.
Not long after a pre-game ceremony, Silva, Gravett and Campbell looked like a trio wanting to go out with a bang. They scored 38 of USC’s 44 first half points. Two Silva free throws at the 13:42 mark began a 31-8 half-closing run that was capped by two more Silva FTs. In between, there was an aggressive “And-1” drive from Campbell, a couple 3s from Gravett and a top-of-the key swish from Silva.
The team of seven scholarship players — as A.J. Lawson missed his his third straight game because of a sprained ankle — was the more energetic bunch against a Georgia team that entered having already clinched the SEC Tournament’s 13-seed.
The Bulldogs, though, showed fight in the second half. South Carolina started the period by missing 17 of its first 19 shots — allowing UGA to cut the lead to 10 on three occasions — before back-to-back buckets from Keyshawn Bryant (dunk) and Maik Kotsar (short jumper) gave Carolina some breathing room with four minutes left.
Bryant scored eight of his 14 points in the second half.
Silva and Gravett joked around at halftime. That pair was the last to leave the floor after the game ended. The victory lap included stops for autographs and poses for selfies.
