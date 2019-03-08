Rain suspends USC-Valparaiso opener

The South Carolina baseball team’s series opener with Valparaiso has been suspended due to rain. It will resume 2 p.m. Saturday in the fifth inning.
The Gamecocks are leading the Crusaders, 4-1. Valpo will come to bat in the top of the fifth when play resumes at Founders Field. Game two of the series will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. A ticket to either Friday or Saturday’s game will allow you into Saturday’s partial double-header.
USC (10-3) got four innings from new Friday starter Wesley Sweatt. Replacing the injured Carmen Mlodzinski, Sweatt allowed one run on three hits. The freshman right-hander got out of a bases loaded jam in third inning with by striking out Blake Billinger and getting Steven Fitzsimmons to ground into a double play. Sweatt struck out three batters and walked two.
The Gamecock lineup responded in the bottom of the third with two runs, including a Luke Berryhill RBI sac fly. Carolina made it 4-1 in the fourth thanks to a Noah Campbell sac fly and Andrew Eyster RBI single.
Valpo (2-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning behind an RBI double from Jeremy Drudge.
