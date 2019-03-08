SEC shocker: Gamecocks upset by Arkansas to end tournament title streak

The quest for five is over, just barely after it began.
No. 2 seed South Carolina women’s basketball was stunned by No. 10 seed Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday, falling 95-89 to end the Gamecocks’ streak of four consecutive conference tourney titles.
The Gamecocks (21-9) now await their NCAA tournament fate. The selection show is March 18.
Junior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored a career-high 27 points, and junior guard Tyasha Harris tallied 24 of her own to go with six assists in front of a friendly in-state crowd. But the Gamecocks had no answer for the Razorbacks’ electric 3-point shooting and a 31-point night from All-SEC guard Chelsea Dungee.
“They keep driving the ball at you, they got spacers on the floor that can knock down shots, and they were pretty accurate today. So when they got it going on from driving it and (were) accurate from 3-point land, it makes it challenging,” Gamecock coach Dawn Staley said.
Arkansas’ 95 points are the most Carolina has allowed in an SEC game in the Staley era.
The Razorbacks (19-13) gave USC trouble when they first met on Feb. 3 before the Gamecocks rallied in the fourth quarter for an 87-79 win. This time, South Carolina twice rallied from double-digit deficits to close to within one possession. But it wasn’t enough as Arkansas made 11 3-pointers and 26 free throws to lead most of the way.
“We’re a resilient group. But we were a moral victory or moral loss team 10 years ago,” Staley said of her team’s effort. “We got to get it done. We just flat out, we have to find a way to get it done. Just being resilient and falling short is not something that I welcome with open arms.”
From the get-go, Arkansas refused to back down despite not having a win over a ranked opponent all season. Junior guard Jailyn Mason hit a 3 to open the game’s scoring, and South Carolina never led by more than five points early, as both teams shot over 50 percent from the field to start.
Throughout the first half, the Gamecocks and Razorbacks traded runs, with Arkansas getting 6-0 and 10-0 spurts and South Carolina putting up 5-0 and 10-0 stretches.
Just before halftime, though, USC got a boost when freshman guard Destanni Henderson came away with a loose ball near midcourt and made a fast-break layup with 1:29 left in the half, electrifying the mostly pro-Gamecocks crowd.
Still, South Carolina struggled to overcome sloppy play all half, turning the ball over nine time and missing 11 of 12 3-point attempts to trail 43-39 at the break.
USC’s 3-point shooting improved in the second half, but Arkansas stayed hot as well, and senior guard Malica Monk put her team up 11 with a seven-point personal spurt. Herbert Harrigan responded by sparking an 8-0 run with six points of her own.
With four seconds left in the third quarter, senior guard Doniyah Cliney rebounded a missed 3-pointer and passed it along to Harris, who sprinted over halfcourt and banked in a 3 of her own to put USC up 74-73, seemingly giving the Gamecocks badly needed momentum.
But Arkansas absorbed the blow and countered with four unanswered points to start the fourth quarter, then extended its lead to 84-78 with a 7-2 run. A 3-pointer from Herbert Harrigan narrowed that gap before the final media timeout, but Arkansas gave itself some breathing room with another 3, and South Carolina never got within one possession again.
SEC TOURNAMENT SCORES, SCHEDULE
Friday, March 8 — Quarterfinals
No. 1 Mississippi State 83, No. 8 Tennessee 68
No. 5 Missouri 70, No. 4 Kentucky 68 (OT)
No. 10 Arkansas 95, No. 2 South Carolina 89
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, March 9 — Semifinals
No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 5 Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPNU
No. 10 Arkansas vs. Auburn-Texas A&M winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, March 10 — Finals
Championship game, 2 p.m., ESPN2
