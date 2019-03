Mark Kingston recaps South Carolina baseball’s 9-0 blowout of The Citadel

By

March 06, 2019 07:15 AM

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston talks about the play of pitcher TJ Shook, outfielder Andrew Eyster and shortstop George Callil in the Gamecocks' 9-0 defeat of The Citadel on Tuesday, March 5, at Founders Park