Gamecocks lock in SEC tournament seed. Here’s the projected schedule for Greenville

The seedings and schedule for the 2019 SEC women’s basketball tournament in Greenville, South Carolina are almost all set. The conference tourney will run from March 6 to 10 (Wednesday to Sunday).
Here’s the seed list as it stands late Sunday afternoon with one more game to play between Texas A&M and Arkansas, and the schedule for the tourney. All times Eastern.
As the No. 2 seed, South Carolina will open the tournament against the winner of the No. 7-No. 10 seed game. Georgia will be the No. 7 seed, and as of late Sunday, Arkansas and Tennessee are potential No. 10 seeds.
Seeds
1. Mississippi State, 15-1
2. South Carolina, 13-3
3. Texas A&M, 11-4 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Kentucky)
4. Kentucky, 11-5 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Texas A&M)
5. Missouri, 10-6
6. Auburn, 9-7 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Georgia)
7. Georgia, 9-7 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Auburn)
8. Tennessee, 7-9 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with LSU)
9. LSU, 7-9 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Tennessee)
10. Arkansas, 6-9
11. Alabama, 5-11
12. Ole Miss, 3-13 (Wins head-to-head tiebreaker with Florida)
13. Florida, 3-13 (Loses head-to-head tiebreaker with Auburn)
14. Vanderbilt, 2-14
Teams in italics are not locked in to their spots
Wednesday, March 6 — First round
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Florida, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Game 2: No. 14 Vanderbilt vs. No. 11 Alabama, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network
Thursday, March 7 — Second round
Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, noon, SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Missouri vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Auburn vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Friday, March 8 — Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 Mississippi State vs. Game 3 winner, noon, SEC Network
Game 8: No. 4 Kentucky vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Game 9: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Saturday, March 9 — Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, March 10 — Final
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Comments