Desperate late rally not enough as South Carolina falls to Mississippi State

In an intense back-and-forth battle, No. 14 South Carolina women’s basketball sprinted out to a authoritative early lead over rival Mississippi State, gave it all away in a poor third quarter, then stormed back to within two points in the last minute, only to lose, 68-64.
At one point, the Gamecocks (21-8, 13-3 SEC) led the Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1) by 10 points in the second quarter and had the large crowd at Colonial Life Arena at full volume, as No. 5 MSU and star player Teaira McCowan seemed on their heels and taken aback by USC’s intensity.
At halftime, however, the Gamecocks got some bad news — Kentucky had beaten Georgia, ensuring USC could not pass Mississippi State for the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament.
Things went from disappointing to disastrous quickly after that. In the third quarter, MSU outscored Carolina 19-8, holding Dawn Staley’s team to its lowest point total in SEC play all year. McCowan, after recording just four points and six rebounds in the first half, had seven points and eight boards in the third quarter alone.
Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer was called for a technical foul after vigorously disputing a foul call less than 70 seconds into the quarter, but senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore missed both free throws, and the technical seemed to invigorate the Bulldogs, who shot 50 percent from the floor in the quarter and led by 10 points at their peak.
However, Mississippi State’s momentum stalled in the final 10 minutes as the Bulldogs struggled to connect from the floor, shooting 27.8 percent, and the Gamecock offense regained momentum.
Junior guard Tyasha Harris started the rally with a deep 3-pointer with 3:28 left to play. That kicked off a 9-2 run that culminated in Harris swiping a steal off an inbounds pass and going coast-to-coast for the layup, putting South Carolina down 66-64 with 42 seconds to play.
After that, South Carolina fouled MSU and got a crucial miss from Jordan Danberry, but McCowan strong-armed her way to another offensive board and sank another free throw to essentially seal the win.
Both teams played at a frenetic pace early on, but without much success on offense. The Gamecocks were 1 of 7 from the field to start, while Mississippi State turned the ball over four times before the first media timeout. Junior guard Te’a Cooper accounted for five of the team’s first seven points.
But when Cooper went to the bench with two fouls with two and a half minutes left in the quarter, the Gamecocks exploded for a 10-0 run, led by four points for Harris and a last-second 3-pointer from sophomore guard Bianca Jackson that made the score 19-14 at the end of the quarter.
USC forced McCowan to the bench with 6:51 left in the first half with two fouls and extended its lead to 25-18, forcing Schaefer to call a timeout. McCowan came back shortly after that but seemed to play hesitantly, afraid of picking up another whistle, and USC forced the issue, attacking the paint.
Sophomore forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was particularly aggressive, scoring six points, pulling down five rebounds and blocking three shots in the second quarter. A pair of her free throws with just over two minutes left before the half put USC up 10 points, its largest lead of the game.
After that, Mississippi State pulled off a quick 6-0 run to slice the lead down to four points, but in the final seconds before halftime, Harris pulled up from deep range and buried a 3-pointer to make it 39-32.
Next: The Gamecocks will play in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament in Greenville on Friday. Their opponent and game time is to be determined.
