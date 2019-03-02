Depleted Gamecocks run out of gas, drop third straight game at Missouri

South Carolina’s third straight loss included the debut of walk-on freshman Nathan Nelson.
The Gamecocks — as depleted as ever — ran out of gas in a 78-63 loss to Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
USC dropped to 14-15 overall, 9-7 in the SEC and 0-1 without A.J. Lawson. The star freshman guard is out at least one more game after suffering a “severe low ankle sprain” on Tuesday against Alabama. It gave the Gamecocks nine available players against the Tigers (13-15, 4-12). With 9:03 left in the second half, Nelson checked in after Chris Silva picked up his fourth foul.
Carolina, down by as many as 13 in the second half, got within four after a Keyshawn Bryant dunk with 5:45 left. But it couldn’t get any closer. The Tigers closed the game on a 20-9 run as the Gamecocks made three field goals over the final 4:21.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Hassani Gravett led USC with 20 points while Bryant chipped in with 15.
Missouri, which lost to USC at Colonial Life Arena in January, went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to build a double-digit lead. South Carolina didn’t threaten much until a 6-0 spurt that was capped by Bryant’s slam.
That was USC’s last real burst. Silva (12 points, no rebounds) fouled out with 1:44 left.
Martin said Thursday that the Gamecocks were bringing “six and a half” scholarship players to Missouri. Lawson, joining fellow injured players T.J. Moss, Justin Minaya and Jason Cudd, was out, but Alanzo Frink (sprained ankle) was less than 100 percent.
USC conserved its early energy by siting in a 2-3 zone. The Tigers, who entered as the SEC’s fourth-best 3-point shooting team, made just three of 12 from beyond the arc in the first half. They also committed 10 turnovers, allowing Carolina to hang around.
The Gamecocks, despite a near five-minute scoring drought, only trailed by four at the break.
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at Texas A&M
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Comments