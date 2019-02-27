Two starters change positions, but Gamecocks dodge a rebuild up front

Looking at the first depth chart last season, it seemed clear South Carolina football would be in line to rebuild its offensive line going into 2019. The group had four senior starters, and another senior as the top backup tackle.
And yet, with two players moving back to old positions, USC will have three starters back, plus a redshirt freshman with a bowl start under his belt.
Muschamp laid out his expected top offensive line to start spring practices, a group where three spots appear to have clear leaders and another is between a veteran walk-on and young player. He said everything is fluid, as is true at every position, but the structure of a top group is already clear.
Left tackle: Former starting guard Sadarius Hutcherson
Left guard: 2018 starting center Donell Stanley
Center: Either walk-on Chandler Farrell or redshirt freshman Hank Manos
Right guard: Not yet certain
Right tackle: Dylan Wonnum
It was down to Manos or Farrell to start the bowl game last year, and Manos got the nod despite a deficit in experience. Given the Chapin product now has a first offseason under his belt, it seems likely he’ll have the inside track there.
Muschamp mentioned the names of Eric Douglas and Jordan Rhodes as options at right guard. Rhoades is a big, powerful lineman who was part of the team’s short-yardage package early last season. Douglas has been a reserve for the past two seasons and has been praised for his ability to work at multiple spots.
Redshirt freshman lineman Jovaughn Gwyn could also be in the mix down the line, as he showed enough his first summer on campus to get in for garbage time of the first game before a season-ending injury.
Hutcherson started his career as a tackle, albeit a raw one, and Stanley was a guard his first four years on campus. The chance to move them around, and possibly move them more if someone else emerges, owes to the approach of line coach Eric Wolford.
“Eric does a really good job of introducing different concepts to his guys as far as being able to play inside and outside,” Muschamp said. “Last year, Hutch practiced a lot outside in case of injury and different things that could’ve happened. Comfort-wise, he’s going to be fine moving out to the left tackle position.”
Hutcherson was an opening day starting guard in 2018. Stanley had moved from guard to center to address issues at that spot, and was granted a sixth year on campus, which allowed him to come back. Wonnum opened the season as a backup, but ended up jumping Blake Camper for a starting spot and was named a freshman All-American.
With that group and Manos, the Gamecocks likely at least have the pieces to fill out much of the line with players who have at least gotten their feet wet. That turns focus to another place.
“We’ve got some position flexibility as far as those guys are concerned,” Muschamp said. “We need to find out where are some more quality guys as far as depth is concerned.”
