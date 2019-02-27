Gamecocks QB commit Luke Doty now a top-50 recruit in the country by one service

It appears the South Carolina football will be bringing in a second consecutive quarterback recruit who doubles as a top-50 prospect in the county.
Four-star Gamecocks pledge Luke Doty was bumped up to the No. 47 recruit in the 2020 247 rankings. He’d been at 341 through late February.
That moves him to 105th in the composite rankings, which account for Rivals and ESPN rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound dual-threat passer had been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner in the middle of the summer.
Doty had spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.
The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.
The team had to overcome losing some games after a hurricane and avenged their only loss to rival Hartsville in the playoffs.
When Doty arrives on campus, it will be as veteran starter Jake Bentley leaves. The freshman will likely find himself competing with a trio of passers that includes a pair of four-stars in Ryan Hilinski (No. 64 player in his class), Dakereon Joyner (No. 206 player in his class), plus Jay Urich.
