Huge first quarter, career day for Bianca Cuevas-Moore power USC past Tennessee

After a demoralizing loss on Thursday, Dawn Staley wanted a statement win from South Carolina women’s basketball against Tennessee.
She got as dominant a first quarter as she could have asked for on Sunday, and then the Gamecocks held on for a 82-67 win on the road against the Lady Vols.
With leading scorer Te’a Cooper out due to injury, South Carolina (20-7, 12-2 SEC) started four guards for the first time in three weeks and got out in transition early against UT, pushing the pace to its liking. Senior Bianca Cuevas-Moore twice slipped behind the Lady Vols’ defense after a UT basket for an easy layup. Cuevas-Moore also drilled a 3-pointer for seven early points.
With 2:42 left in the first quarter, sophomore guard Bianca Jackson slipped free for an easy fast-break layup, putting the score at 20-11 and forcing Tennessee coach Holly Warlick to call a timeout. Half of the Gamecocks’ points at that point were on the fast-break.
The Gamecocks finished the quarter on a 13-0 run, with all but two of their points coming from guards. Cuevas-Moore led the way with 12 points, while Tyasha Harris dished six assists. On defense, USC came up with four steals and three blocks, holding the Lady Vols to 38.5 percent shooting.
After 10 minutes, USC led 27-11. The rest of the way, Tennessee outscored the Gamecocks, 56-55, but never got within two possessions.
Tennessee cut down on the turnovers in the second quarter, and South Carolina lost its shooting touch, hitting 31.6 percent of its attempts in the period. But the Lady Vols were unable to close the gap and the Gamecocks led 43-27 at the break. Cuevas-Moore had 18 points, at one point out-scoring Tennessee all by herself, and Harris was on near-triple-double pace, with six points, four rebounds and eight assists.
The pace of play slowed dramatically in the third quarter, as South Carolina went to the line for 12 free throw attempts in the third quarter and went more than five minutes without a field goal at one point.
For Tennessee, star sophomore Evina Westbrook returned after playing just 10 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and scored eight points as part of a 20-13 surge for the Lady Vols, who closed to within single digits.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols closed the score to 66-59 after a layup from Rennia Davis. But USC responded with a small run of its own, punctuated by 3-pointers from Cuevas-Moore and senior guard Donyiah Cliney, who led the team with 28 and 16 points, respectively.
Tennessee, meanwhile, made just one of its last seven field goal attempts, as a vocal contingent of USC fans chanted “Game-cocks” in the final seconds.
Star of the game: With junior guard Te’a Cooper out with a sprained ankle, someone needed to take over as the South Carolina’s primary scoring threat, and Cuevas-Moore was as ultra-aggressive as her team needed her to be.
Stat of the game: The Gamecocks played just seven players for almost the entirety of the game, their shortest rotation of the season.
Play of the game: With 3:31 left in the first quarter, Tennessee closed the game to within one possession, 14-11, on a layup. Before the Lady Vols got back on defense and set themselves, however, Cuevas-Moore had slipped into the lane and caught a long pass from Harris for an easy lay-in, sparking the difference-making run.
Next: South Carolina stays on the road, traveling to Auburn to face the Tigers on Thursday in the second-to-last game of the regular season. The game will tip at 7 p.m., streaming on SEC Network Plus.
