Walk-off home run from Noah Campbell runs South Carolina win streak to five games

South Carolina baseball’s bullpen finally cracked after a stellar start to the season on Saturday.
Sophomore Noah Campbell picked them up, though, lifting the Gamecocks to a 6-5 win with a walk-off home run over Utah Valley on Saturday in dreary, damp conditions at Founders Park.
The two-run blast to right field from Campbell, his second long ball in two games, erased what had been to that point a disastrous ninth inning. Leading 4-2 heading into it, junior closer Sawyer Bridges collapsed, giving up three consecutive leadoff hits that two runs for the Wolverines to tie the game.
Bridges was replaced by sophomore John Gilreath, leaving a runner on second base with one out. Gilreath got a strikeout before surrendering a double and the go-ahead run.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
In the bottom half of the frame, though, freshman left fielder Brady Allen reached on a walk, advanced to second on a walk, made it to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Campbell launched his blast on a 2-2 count with two outs. The blast sent USC (5-1) to its fifth consecutive win, setting up a potential sweep Sunday.
The Gamecocks also got a pair of solo home runs from junior catcher Luke Berryhill and senior first baseman Chris Cullen in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Those blasts seemed like they would be enough against Utah Valley pitcher Paxton Schultz, who gave up four runs but did a much better job against Carolina than his teammates did in Friday’s series opener, when the Gamecocks put up 15 runs.
Outside of the home runs, USC’s offense on the day came in the first inning, when junior designated hitter Quinntin Perez scored from second on an RBI single from Berryhill, and the third, when Perez scored again on an RBI triple from senior center fielder TJ Hopkins.
Schultz finished the day with 11 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings, outlasting South Carolina freshman starter Dylan Harley, who pitched four shutout innings with six strikeouts before giving up back-to-back doubles and a run to start the fifth, causing pitching coach Skylar Meade to pull him from the game.
Sophomore reliever Parker Coyne came in for Harley and gave up a walk and hit a batter with an 0-2 count. He was promptly pulled for freshman Cam Tringali, who gave up another run on a wild pitch.
Junior closer Sawyer Bridges coming on in the seventh inning to relieve junior Hayden Lehman with two outs and runners on the corners. He made it out of that jam and the eighth inning before falling apart in the ninth.
Next: South Carolina and Utah Valley finish off their series on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., with the game streaming on SEC Network Plus.
Comments