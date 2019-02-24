Five Gamecocks freshman in position to show something this spring

South Carolina football spring practice opens Wednesday. It will be the first college practice for nine USC early enrollees.

A few freshman Gamecocks who could use the spring to make a case for roles in 2019.

A lot of eyes will be on the new quarterback, but Pickens has the best chance to be a quick-impact guy. He’s at a spot with some depth, projecting to play in the interior defensive line, but Will Muschamp’s staff has regularly played freshmen or first-year players up front. If Pickens’ play matches his hype, he’s going to make an impact this season. His chances to do that start this month.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski

With Jake Bentley back for his senior season, it will take a massive performance for Hilinksi to compete for starting reps. He will be battling a pair of relatively untested dual-threat quarterbacks for the chance to back up Bentley. The staff will likely try to keep Hilinski to four games as a freshman to preserve a redshirt, but if he earns that No. 2 spot it will give him a big leg up in the battle to replace Bentley in 2020.

Linebacker Derek Boykins

South Carolina is in need of more play-making at the position, and Boykins is in the best spot to provide that. At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, he’s got some heft and explosiveness. On the second signing day, Muschamp praised the way he works in space, a must for linebackers in the modern game. He’ll have a lot to pick up, but just after his career ended, he said he just wanted to do what he could to start things off.

Defensive end Joseph Anderson

Pickens will get much of the hype on the defensive line, but it will be worth keeping tabs on Anderson, if for no other reason than to see where he plays. He’s a well-built 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. He played some at tackle and as a 3-4 end in high school, and could probably do either in USC’s schemes.

Running back Kevin Harris

One of the top rushers in the state of Georgia his senior season, he’s joining a position in a state of flux. Of South Carolina’s top four backs last season, Ty’Son Williams transferred and A.J. Turner’s balance between defense and offense isn’t yet clear. That could open a chance for Harris, who ran for 1,556 yards as a high school senior, to compete with redshirt freshmen Lavonte Valentine and Deshaun Fenwick for work behind Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson.