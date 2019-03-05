Top five Gamecock redshirts with something to prove this spring

The changes in the NCAA redshirt rule made an impact for South Carolina last season, as several Gamecocks freshman saw some playing time last season and also redshirted.
Between them, freshman who didn’t see time and a few veterans who sat for medical reasons, the Gamecocks will have a number of possible contributors who will have chances to make statements this spring.
Center Hank Manos
The Chapin High School product didn’t play until late in the season, but he ended up starting the bowl game at center. Veteran Donell Stanley said he expects Manos will start there next season. After redshirting, he’s at 287 pounds.
Running back Lavonte Valentine
He didn’t play last season as he recovered from a knee injury and at the moment projects as the team’s No. 4 or 5 tailback depending on where A.J. Turner ends up. But he has high-grade track speed and could offer a dimension the other backs can’t. He’d have to take a big step to get into one of the two main back spots running backs coach Thomas Brown wants, but he’ll have a chance to factor in somewhere.
Safety J.T. Ibe
A senior who got a fifth year owing to a knee injury, he showed enough last season to open up as a starter. He and the rest of the defense weren’t all the consistent before a knee injury sidelined him four games in, but USC is still in need of a second consistent safety to pair with R.J. Roderick, and Ibe has already shown the ability to earn the staff’s trust.
Wide receiver Chad Terrell
A bit of a forgotten man, the 6-foot-3, 216-pounder played in 10 games as a true freshman and four last season after tearing his ACL in the spring. He’s a big body whose jump-ball skills the staff likes. The question will be carving out a role with Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards as established targets. OrTre Smith is coming off a genetic knee issue and Josh Vann was up-and-down in his first year. USC will have three more pass catchers coming in the summer, so spring could be a chance for Terrell to make an impression early.
Quarterback Dakereon Joyner
In some ways, his next step is about whether he can grab hold of the vacant No. 2 QB spot. It’s also about what comes after. Joyner played in one game last season, ran three times and threw once. He surpassed Jay Urich on the depth chart, but if a younger QB in Ryan Hilinski takes decisive command of the backup spot, things could get interesting. He could be a candidate to play another spot down the road, but the months after falling behind a younger player sometimes end with a quarterback departing.
