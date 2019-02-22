Big innings power South Carolina to dominant series-opening win over Utah Valley

South Carolina’s bats didn’t need much help Friday night at Founders Park, but they got plenty from Utah Valley pitching. The result was a 15-3 series-opening blowout for USC.
The Gamecocks (4-1) drew nine walks against Wolverine pitchers, in addition to being hit by pitches four times. That, combined with 12 hits, six for extra bases, powered USC to tie its highest run total since June 5, 2016.
The vast majority of South Carolina’s damage was done in three innings, as the Gamecocks scored in bunches in the third, fourth and six innings.
The offensive bonanza began when USC sophomore second baseman Noah Campbell laced a hard line drive off the shin of Utah Valley starter Jake Carr for a single. After sophomore DH Quinntin Perez singled, junior catcher Luke Berryhill doubled both runners in, followed by a home run from senior third baseman Jacob Olson. Carr was pulled after giving up another single and walk, but freshman left fielder Brady Allen added another run with an RBI double.
On the other side, USC sophomore starter Carmen Mlodzinski seemed to bounce back from a rough first outing last weekend with three clean innings to begin the game. However, he struggled in the fourth, issuing three consecutive one-out walks. Junior shortstop Nick Neville then flubbed what should have been an inning-ending double play, and Mlodzinski gave up another walk and committed a balk, giving Utah Valley all of its offense on the day.
The Gamecocks got those runs right back in the bottom half of the frame, with back-to-back walks, a single, an RBI hit by pitch for Berryhill and a two-RBI double from Olson to extend the lead back to 8-3. Two more walks drove in another run.
USC tacked on five more runs in the sixth inning, as two walks and a hit batsman loaded the bases with no outs, setting the table for Allen to flare a single to shallow left field, scoring one. A fielder’s choice scored another, before Campbell launched his first home run of the season to the right field bullpen to score three more.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley could get nothing going against the Gamecocks’ bullpen, which continued to be lights out, throwing five scoreless frames and lowering its ERA on the season to 1.24. Freshman Wesley Sweatt and senior Gage Hinson made their first appearances of the season, while freshman Brett Kerry made his third consecutive scoreless appearance, continuing to establish himself as one of USC’s premier arms in relief.
Star of the game: Noah Campbell got off to a slow start this season, going hitless in his first 11 at-bats. But the highly-talented sophomore continued to find his stroke against the Wolverines, going 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs and a walk.
Next
South Carolina and Utah Valley return to the field at Founders Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the middle game in their series. The contest will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
