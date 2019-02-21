Te’a Cooper injured, South Carolina struggles late in loss to Kentucky

South Carolina women’s basketball lost its leading scorer early on Thursday against Kentucky, but it didn’t sink the Gamecocks.
In the end, turnovers and poor shooting did, as USC dropped a home contest to the Wildcats, 65-57.
Carolina (19-7, 11-2 SEC) shot just 34.6 percent from the field at Colonial Life Arena, its worst mark in the SEC this season, and turned the ball over 21 times, also an SEC high.
Kentucky (22-5, 9-4 SEC), meanwhile, got strong performances from its guard trio of star freshman Rhyne Howard, who scored 17 points, mostly in bunches, senior Maci Morris, who came up big late with 3-point plays, and senior Taylor Murray
The Gamecocks’ took an early 7-4 lead, but their momentum was blunted with 6:15 left in the first quarter, when junior guard Cooper went down in the paint, clutching her left ankle. She immediately went to the locker room, was diagnosed with an ankle sprain and missed the rest of the game.
With Cooper out of the game, USC struggled the rest of the quarter, turning the ball over nine times and shooting just 33 percent from the field. Kentucky, however, wasn’t much better and struggled to compete with Carolina’s size advantage down low. After 10 minutes, the Wildcats’ lead was just 13-11.
Howard gave her team a nine-point lead in the second quarter with an 8-0 run all by herself, while the Gamecocks missed six consecutive shots, forcing coach Dawn Staley to call a timeout. After that stoppage, the Gamecocks closed to within six points just before halftime on their first 3-pointer of the game, from freshman Destanni Henderson.
However, halftime came with a chorus of boos, as South Carolina fans and Staley expressed frustration with the referees — USC was called for eight fouls in the first half, the last coming in the final minute on junior guard Tyasha Harris as she contested a jumper from UK’s Maci Morris as the shot clock expired. Staley demonstratively expressed her displeasure over the call while Morris was shooting her free throws, and the crowd followed up several moments later, raining jeers on the officials as they left the arena floor.
All told, a third of USC’s possessions ended in turnovers in the first half, but Kentucky converted those into only seven points, allowing the Gamecocks to stay within striking distance.
USC took advantage of that after the break, playing aggressive defensive and putting together a 6-0 run to take the lead at 33-32.
Free throws significantly swung in USC’s favor in the third quarter — the Gamecocks took 11 to Kentucky’s zero. Harris had six points in the period, while freshman forward Victaria Saxton and senior guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore had five to give Carolina a 43-40 lead.
However, Kentucky came right back in the fourth, tiying the game on a Morris 3-pointer, then taking the lead back on a traditional three-point play from Morris again. Howard added a 5-0 spurt of her own and a 13-3 run put Kentucky up for good.
South Carolina goes on the road to face Tennessee on Sunday in Knoxville. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
