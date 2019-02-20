Member of Will Muschamp’s first class no longer on USC football roster

Will Putnam was a member of Will Muschamp’s first recruiting class with South Carolina football.
Now the North Carolina product is no longer on the Gamecocks roster.
His name didn’t appear on the latest updated roster online as the team closes in on the start of spring practice next week.
Putnam didn’t see the field in three years in Columbia.
The latest roster update also included a few details.
▪ A.J. Turner is officially listed as a defensive back. He played running back through most of his career before helping on defense late in the season.
▪ New faces on the roster from smaller colleges:
Defensive back Jordan Villafane from Bloomsburg
Defensive back Khris Pam from Georgia Military College
Punter Christian Kinsley from Kennesaw State (a Lexington High School alum and split time for the Owls in 2017)
Early enrollee numbers
3 Ryan Hilinski
16 Rodricus Fitten
23 Derek Boykins
26 Zacch Pickens
39 Kevin Harris
52 Jaylin Nichols
82 Keshawn Toney
93 Joseph Anderson
97 Devontae Davis
Number changes
- Jaylin Dickerson from 26 to 4
- Bailey Hart from 23 to 16
- Kevin Pickens from 32 to 12
- Bailey Rogers from 82 to 45
Transfer departures
DB Nick Harvey
DB Javon Charleston
DL Shameik Blackshear
DB Korey Banks
RB Ty’Son Williams
DB Jaylan Foster
