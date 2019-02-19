Oh, my! South Carolina’s AJ Lawson throws down monster dunk vs. Ole Miss

A.J. Lawson brought the house down Tuesday night.
Providing the highlight to South Carolina’s furious first half run against Ole Miss, Lawson had a two-handed put-back slam that nearly took the roof off Colonial Life Arena.
The freshman perfectly sized up a missed Felipe Haase 3-pointer and all but bent the rim — while being fouled. Lawson flexed in celebration as Gamecock fans went nuts.
South Carolina led 40-32 at halftime.
See the video below:
