Oh, my! South Carolina’s AJ Lawson throws down monster dunk vs. Ole Miss

By Andrew Ramspacher

February 19, 2019 07:51 PM

A.J. Lawson talks ‘weight’ of being South Carolina’s star freshman, NBA speculation

South Carolina men's basketball star freshman A.J. Lawson discusses how he's been able to lead the Gamecocks in scoring through the early part of the season, his feelings about rising to become a potential 2019 NBA draft prospect.
South Carolina men's basketball star freshman A.J. Lawson discusses how he's been able to lead the Gamecocks in scoring through the early part of the season, his feelings about rising to become a potential 2019 NBA draft prospect.
A.J. Lawson brought the house down Tuesday night.

Providing the highlight to South Carolina’s furious first half run against Ole Miss, Lawson had a two-handed put-back slam that nearly took the roof off Colonial Life Arena.

The freshman perfectly sized up a missed Felipe Haase 3-pointer and all but bent the rim — while being fouled. Lawson flexed in celebration as Gamecock fans went nuts.

South Carolina led 40-32 at halftime.

See the video below:

Andrew Ramspacher

Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.

