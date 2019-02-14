Good news for Staley, Gamecocks: NCAA approves USC host site for tournament

Should South Carolina women’s basketball earn the right to host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, the Gamecocks have been granted a waiver by the NCAA to do so in Charlotte, the program announced Thursday.
The need for a new venue was necessitated by the fact that the team’s home arena, Colonial Life Arena, will host the NCAA men’s tournament on the same weekend. NCAA rules require schools to apply for a waiver to host at any site more than 30 miles away from campus.
USC would play in Halton Arena, on the campus of UNC-Charlotte. The 9,100-seat arena hosts Charlotte 49er basketball games during the season.
“I am appreciative to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee for granting this waiver request and for Charlotte Athletics Director Mike Hill and his staff for opening up Halton Arena for our women’s basketball program for the opportunity to host NCAA Tournament first and second round games if designated,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement.
In his statement, Tanner indicated that he and the USC administration had looked at several other potential venues which had hosting conflicts — As The State and other media outlets previously reported, two in-state options, North Charleston Coliseum and Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, already had events scheduled for that weekend.
Carolina will find out if it is a top-four seed on Selection Monday, March 18, on ESPN at 7 p.m. The first two rounds of the tournament will take place the weekend of March 22.
