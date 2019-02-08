Gamecock assistant named one of the top 25 recruiters in the country by Rivals

South Carolina completed another successful recruiting class and one of its assistants earned praise for it.
Gamecocks’ assistant Bobby Bentley was named to Rivals Top 25 recruiters for the Class of 2019. Bentley, who was moved from running backs coach to tight ends coach, help with the Gamecocks’ recruiting efforts into Tennessee for this class. He helped land defensive end Joseph Anderson and receiver Keveon Mullins.
Anderson is a four-start recruit and ranked as the ninth-best defensive end in the country, according to Rivals and Mullins also was a four-star prospect by Rivals.
“South Carolina is starting to find more success in the state of Tennessee, and the Gamecocks have running backs coach Bobby Bentley to thank for that,” Rivals wrote. “The Gamecocks landed two players out of the Volunteer State in 2019, which equals the total number they signed from Tennessee in the previous 12 classes combined.”
Bentley also was responsible for running back Kevin Harris out of Georgia and offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols out of Charlotte, N.C. The Gamecocks’ recruiting class was ranked No. 17 in country by Rivals and ESPN and 19th by 247Sports.
Clemson’s Jeff Scott also was named to the list along with Arkansas’ Justin Stepp, a former standout at Pelion High School.
